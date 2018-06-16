EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENLC shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on EnLink Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $17.00 price target on EnLink Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden sold 15,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $253,888.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,944 shares in the company, valued at $387,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 747,674 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 28.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,967,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after buying an additional 662,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,487,000 after buying an additional 378,910 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 88.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 491,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after buying an additional 231,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $3,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.80. 957,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.00 and a beta of 2.51. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 0.62%. EnLink Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th were given a $0.263 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,100.00%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.