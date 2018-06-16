EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Earns News Impact Score of 0.10

Media coverage about EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EnLink Midstream earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.785276657367 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $16.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of EnLink Midstream opened at $16.40 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.00 and a beta of 2.51. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden sold 15,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $253,888.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

