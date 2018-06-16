EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for EnLink Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EnLink Midstream Partners.

Get EnLink Midstream Partners alerts:

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. EnLink Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 3.09%. EnLink Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENLK shares. ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on EnLink Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

In other news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden sold 14,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $243,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,152,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,719,000 after buying an additional 100,723 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 1,534.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 285,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 267,990 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 636.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,592,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,669,000 after buying an additional 11,746,641 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 263,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 144,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,760,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,051,000 after buying an additional 418,291 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Partners traded down $0.37, hitting $16.77, on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,063. EnLink Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 559.00 and a beta of 2.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. EnLink Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,200.00%.

EnLink Midstream Partners Company Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.