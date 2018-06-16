Ensign Energy Services Inc (ESI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st.

TSE:ESI traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.83. 261,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,889. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.56 and a 12 month high of C$7.83.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$258.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$288.50 million. Ensign Energy Services had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%.

In related news, Director James Brian Howe sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$43,700.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESI shares. GMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services to C$7.25 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.20 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.97.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

