The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,875 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.99% of The Ensign Group worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group opened at $37.86 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $492.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.20 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $114,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $247,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,918.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,096 shares of company stock valued at $391,604. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

