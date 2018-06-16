ENTCash (CRYPTO:ENT) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

ENTCash (CURRENCY:ENT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One ENTCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ENTCash has traded flat against the US dollar. ENTCash has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of ENTCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.21 or 0.04068590 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00021274 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00001122 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008703 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005295 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010647 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000062 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004465 BTC.

ENTCash Profile

ENTCash (ENT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ENTCash’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins. ENTCash’s official website is entcash.com. ENTCash’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ENTCash

ENTCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ENTCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ENTCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ENTCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

