Head-To-Head Analysis: Entegra Financial (ENFC) & First Connecticut Bancorp (FBNK)

First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNK) and Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares First Connecticut Bancorp and Entegra Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Connecticut Bancorp 14.85% 8.07% 0.72% Entegra Financial 8.03% 7.90% 0.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Connecticut Bancorp and Entegra Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Connecticut Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Entegra Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

First Connecticut Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.19%. Entegra Financial has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.04%. Given Entegra Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Entegra Financial is more favorable than First Connecticut Bancorp.

Dividends

First Connecticut Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Entegra Financial does not pay a dividend. First Connecticut Bancorp pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

First Connecticut Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entegra Financial has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Connecticut Bancorp and Entegra Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Connecticut Bancorp $111.98 million 3.71 $16.18 million $1.32 19.66 Entegra Financial $56.49 million 3.45 $2.57 million $1.42 19.89

First Connecticut Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Entegra Financial. First Connecticut Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entegra Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.2% of First Connecticut Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Entegra Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of First Connecticut Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Entegra Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Connecticut Bancorp beats Entegra Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Connecticut Bancorp

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Farmington Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as fixed-rate time deposits. It also provides one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans, such as commercial construction loans and real estate subdivision development loans to developers, licensed contractors, and builders for the construction and development of commercial real estate projects and residential properties, as well as loans to individuals and contractors for the construction and acquisition of personal residences; and commercial loans comprising term loans, revolving lines of credit for working capital needs, equipment lines of credit to facilitate the purchase of equipment, and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner-occupied one-to-four family residences; and installment and collateral consumer loans on new and used automobiles, loans collateralized by deposit accounts, and unsecured personal loans, as well as demand, revolving credit, and resort loans. Further, it provides wealth management and ATM services. As of February 27, 2018, the company operated 24 branch locations in central Connecticut and western Massachusetts. First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is based in Farmington, Connecticut.

About Entegra Financial

Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, money market accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as one-to four-family residential construction, other construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in securities, as well as provides wealth management services through a third party. As of January 18, 2018, it operated a network of 18 branches in the Western North Carolina counties of Cherokee, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Polk, and Transylvania; Upstate South Carolina counties of Anderson, Greenville, and Spartanburg; and Northern Georgia county of Pickens and Hall. The company also operated loan production offices in Asheville, North Carolina; Clemson, South Carolina; and Duluth, Georgia. The company was formerly known as Macon Financial Corp. and changed its name to Entegra Financial Corp. in 2014. Entegra Financial Corp. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Franklin, North Carolina.

