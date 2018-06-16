Entegris’ (NASDAQ:ENTG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their buy rating on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) in a report released on Friday, June 8th.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ENTG. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Entegris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,941. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. Entegris has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 24,318 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $900,009.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,309.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,797.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 155,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 146,951 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Entegris by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

