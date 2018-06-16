Entegris (ENTG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

ENTG has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Entegris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Entegris from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Citigroup raised Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Entegris has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of Entegris opened at $38.27 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. Entegris has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 24,318 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $900,009.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,309.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

