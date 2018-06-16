Joseph M. Field Purchases 200,000 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Stock

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 6,577,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,502,083.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph M. Field also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 8th, Joseph M. Field purchased 52,562 shares of Entercom Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $506,697.68.

On Thursday, May 10th, Joseph M. Field bought 302,562 shares of Entercom Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,477,982.78.

Shares of ETM stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.93. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.70 million. Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 28.86%. The business’s revenue was up 208.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. research analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETM shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Entercom Communications from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entercom Communications in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 22,354 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,203,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,864,000 after buying an additional 723,811 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the 1st quarter worth $2,033,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

