Entergy Co. (ETR) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,109,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,716.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $78.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $71.95 and a 12-month high of $87.95.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $39,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $631,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

