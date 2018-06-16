Entergy Co. (ETR) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,808 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Entergy worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Entergy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 1,716.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 37,984 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other news, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $631,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $39,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETR stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.95. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.50 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.23.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.