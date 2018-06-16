Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Holdings Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $18,251,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 54,948 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 230,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 43,338 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 37,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 37,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services opened at $55.05 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.51 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 12.21%. equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EFSC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In related news, insider Douglas Bauche sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $39,022.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $182,677.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $63,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 42,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

