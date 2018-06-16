Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (EPE) Receives $2.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 target price on shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 203,147 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 457.6% in the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,230,380 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 1,830,380 shares during the period. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 66.5% in the first quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 1,472,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 588,381 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 570,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 137,968 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 150.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPE traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 31,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,471. The company has a market capitalization of $749.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $286.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.76 million. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

