IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,428 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $30.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities set a $27.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 24,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.54 per share, for a total transaction of $605,279.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,616,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,676,026.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.06. 11,855,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.77. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

