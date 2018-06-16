Clinton Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Clinton Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,316 shares during the quarter. Clinton Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,470,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $516,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,015 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 1,774,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,032,000 after buying an additional 917,000 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,708,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,320,000 after buying an additional 749,418 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,002,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 32,838,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $870,526,000 after buying an additional 405,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Barclays upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Enterprise Products Partners traded down $0.75, reaching $28.06, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 11,855,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,116,381. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 24,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.54 per share, with a total value of $605,279.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,616,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,676,026.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

