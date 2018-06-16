Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Entravision Communication earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.6569621051055 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have commented on EVC. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Entravision Communication in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Entravision Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Entravision Communication from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of Entravision Communication traded up $0.15, reaching $4.50, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,714. Entravision Communication has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Entravision Communication had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $73.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Entravision Communication’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Entravision Communication will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

