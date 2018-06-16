Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $545,000 Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 776.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 204,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 180,947 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at $78,125,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 69.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,849,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,166,000 after buying an additional 127,805 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPP. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $355,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,412.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 46,213 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $1,659,508.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,465,161.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,149 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties traded down $0.25, reaching $35.01, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,063,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $174.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate Company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create additional value.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.