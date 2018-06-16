Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,284 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 93,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Hovde Group set a $105.00 price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.04.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares traded down $0.45, hitting $99.60, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,596. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $69.65 and a 12-month high of $103.05. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $230.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

