Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,675 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 855,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,257,000 after acquiring an additional 661,547 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 691,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after acquiring an additional 523,653 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 484.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 523,695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,672,000 after acquiring an additional 434,157 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 756,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,380,000 after acquiring an additional 426,629 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $29,521,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,210,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $97.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Lululemon Athletica opened at $128.37 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $128.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.15.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

