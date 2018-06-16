Enviva Partners (EVA) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

EVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enviva Partners to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.33.

NYSE:EVA opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $766.78 million, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.05. Enviva Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $125.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. Enviva Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 409.84%.

In related news, Director Holdings Lp Enviva sold 1,265,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $33,812,904.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Whitlock purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.28 per share, with a total value of $54,504.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,634.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 13.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 229,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 59.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Blackstone Group L.P. purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the first quarter valued at $3,075,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 15,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 21.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 27,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

