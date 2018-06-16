Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 2,800 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $26,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 251,719 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 56,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Elefante Mark B purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 58,767 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPoint Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 151,799 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,324,865.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,936,242.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total value of $158,948.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,801,167.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,423,028 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.18. 5,028,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.03. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $128.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. equities analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.07%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

