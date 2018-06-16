Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 247,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,785,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.22% of Pinnacle West Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 803.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,134,000 after purchasing an additional 690,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,989,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,797,000 after purchasing an additional 641,820 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 824,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,236,000 after purchasing an additional 496,328 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 509,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 407,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,619,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Shares of PNW stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.11. 1,585,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,079. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $73.41 and a 52-week high of $92.48.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $692.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.96 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Mark A. Schiavoni sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $753,376.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,693.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.