558,015 Shares in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 558,015 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.40% of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 87.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,881 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 17,655.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,598 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.84.

In related news, CAO Noel Bertram Watson sold 728 shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $35,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,906.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock opened at $58.54 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 117.82, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.89. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $58.80.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The travel company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.02 million. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.