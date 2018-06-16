Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $24.62 Million in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Stock

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 539,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,615,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.70% of Timken at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Timken by 351.9% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 36,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken in the first quarter worth $1,010,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 184.3% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 14,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 15.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Vertical Research raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Timken from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of Timken opened at $47.70 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. Timken Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Timken had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $178,387.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,007.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.85 per share, with a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,900.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

