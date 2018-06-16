Robert Joseph Mcnally Purchases 4,000 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) insider Robert Joseph Mcnally acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.18 per share, for a total transaction of $204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.46. 5,333,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,013. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $67.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded EQT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 203,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 80,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

