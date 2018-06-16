Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 67,994 Shares of EQT Midstream Partners LP (EQM)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in EQT Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 67,994 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.07% of EQT Midstream Partners worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in EQT Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in EQT Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in EQT Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. 72.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT Midstream Partners traded down $1.46, reaching $55.67, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 877,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.90. EQT Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $78.75.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $232.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. EQT Midstream Partners had a net margin of 65.11% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Midstream Partners LP will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EQT Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of EQT Midstream Partners from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EQT Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of EQT Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EQT Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

In other EQT Midstream Partners news, Director Michael A. Bryson purchased 1,000 shares of EQT Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,247.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owned approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

