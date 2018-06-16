Equal (EQL) Achieves Market Cap of $501,339.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last seven days, Equal has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One Equal token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Equal has a total market capitalization of $501,339.00 and $2,711.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003573 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00018308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015652 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00583305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00243965 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00044883 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00093863 BTC.

About Equal

Equal’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 797,397,696 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,151,547 tokens. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

