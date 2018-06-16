K&S (SDF) PT Set at €24.40 by equinet

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €24.40 ($28.37) target price by equities researchers at equinet in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 21st. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. equinet’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s current price.

SDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of K&S in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €23.74 ($27.60).

Get K&S alerts:

ETR SDF traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €23.00 ($26.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K&S has a 52 week low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a 52 week high of €24.74 ($28.77).

About K&S

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.