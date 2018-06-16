Seaport Global Securities Comments on Golar LNG Partners LP’s Q1 2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golar LNG Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 30th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Seaport Global Securities has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ FY2018 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $74.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.64 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GMLP. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of Golar LNG Partners opened at $15.52 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Golar LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Golar LNG Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Golar LNG Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Golar LNG Partners by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Golar LNG Partners by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Partners declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and floating liquefied natural gas vessel industries under long-term charters in Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Jordan, and Kuwait. The company also engages in the leasing of its fleets.

