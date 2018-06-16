FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Dainippon Screen (DINRF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Dainippon Screen (OTCMKTS:DINRF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Dainippon Screen in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.53 for the year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DINRF. Zacks Investment Research raised Dainippon Screen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut Dainippon Screen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Dainippon Screen traded down $1.85, hitting $86.00, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 100 shares of the stock traded hands. Dainippon Screen has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $87.85.

Dainippon Screen Company Profile

SCREEN Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and maintains semiconductor production equipment in China. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Graphic and Precision Solutions, and Finetech Solutions. It offers single wafer cleaners, wet stations, scrubbers, and laser annealers.

