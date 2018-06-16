Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 23rd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Binder now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2020 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.79.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.18. 6,197,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,184,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $70.76 and a 52 week high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 5.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.36%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.