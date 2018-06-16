EquiTrader (EQT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,346.00

EquiTrader (CURRENCY:EQT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last week, EquiTrader has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. EquiTrader has a market capitalization of $650,194.00 and $1,346.00 worth of EquiTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EquiTrader coin can currently be bought for $0.0604 or 0.00000923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.92 or 0.01481690 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007564 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014723 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00019498 BTC.

About EquiTrader

EquiTrader (EQT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. EquiTrader’s total supply is 11,864,852 coins and its circulating supply is 10,764,852 coins. EquiTrader’s official Twitter account is @Equi_Trader. EquiTrader’s official website is www.equitrader.co.

Buying and Selling EquiTrader

EquiTrader can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EquiTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EquiTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EquiTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

