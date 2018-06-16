Comparing Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) & Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ: AMBC) and Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

78.5% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Essent Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Essent Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and Essent Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambac Financial Group $621.25 million 1.47 -$328.71 million N/A N/A Essent Group $576.51 million 6.31 $379.74 million $3.10 11.95

Essent Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ambac Financial Group.

Volatility and Risk

Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essent Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and Essent Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambac Financial Group 15.31% 13.71% 1.11% Essent Group 68.82% 18.80% 13.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ambac Financial Group and Essent Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambac Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Essent Group 0 1 9 0 2.90

Ambac Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.51%. Essent Group has a consensus target price of $51.75, suggesting a potential upside of 39.64%. Given Essent Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Essent Group is more favorable than Ambac Financial Group.

Summary

Essent Group beats Ambac Financial Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to clients in public and private sectors worldwide. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international finance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.