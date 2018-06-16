Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.14. Essex Property Trust posted earnings of $2.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $12.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $12.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.58 to $13.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $347.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 25.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS.

ESS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $251.00 price objective (down previously from $263.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $264.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $281.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $241.99 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.55.

Essex Property Trust traded down $0.34, reaching $234.49, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 610,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,897. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $214.03 and a 12 month high of $270.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.47%.

In related news, insider John F. Burkart sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.19, for a total value of $607,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 31.3% during the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 60,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,951,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 159,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 55.0% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 18,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.