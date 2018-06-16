Esure Common Stock (ESUR) Receives GBX 270.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Esure Common Stock (LON:ESUR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 270.27 ($3.60).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Esure Common Stock to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 315 ($4.19) to GBX 290 ($3.86) in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Esure Common Stock from GBX 325 ($4.33) to GBX 320 ($4.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.26) target price on shares of Esure Common Stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Esure Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Esure Common Stock from GBX 235 ($3.13) to GBX 240 ($3.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.

Esure Common Stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01), reaching GBX 223.20 ($2.97), during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 2,386,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. Esure Common Stock has a 12-month low of GBX 219.60 ($2.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 308.80 ($4.11).

Esure Common Stock Company Profile

esure Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company offers motor and home insurance products under the esure and Sheilas' Wheels brands. It is also involved in insurance intermediary, property investment, and administration and management activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Esure Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esure Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.