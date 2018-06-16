ETF Managers Group LLC Takes $679,000 Position in Sunrun Inc (RUN)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,733 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sunrun at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sunrun by 263.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 962,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after buying an additional 697,044 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sunrun by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,364,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 694,402 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,660,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after buying an additional 632,070 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,008,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 531,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other Sunrun news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 36,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $325,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,578,934 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,947,208.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,258,596 shares of company stock worth $38,344,367. Company insiders own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of -0.86. Sunrun Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 24.53%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.