Insider Selling: Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Insider Sells 85,256 Shares of Stock

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) insider Eugene D. Levin sold 85,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $659,028.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,021.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ETM remained flat at $$7.45 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.93. Entercom Communications Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.17). Entercom Communications had a net margin of 28.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Entercom Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 208.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,319,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,856,000 after buying an additional 6,578,244 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Entercom Communications by 1,472.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,909,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 443.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,732,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,800 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,271,000. Finally, Investure LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

ETM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Entercom Communications from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

