Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) Announces $0.70 Special Dividend

Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) announced a special dividend on Friday, June 1st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Friday, June 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

CLWT traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 231,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,254. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

