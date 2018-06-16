Euronav NV (EURN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Euronav from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Euronav stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,714. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -97.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Euronav has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Euronav had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $78.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction.

