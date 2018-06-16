Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at EuroPacific Canada

EuroPacific Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) in a research report released on Wednesday, May 23rd. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KIN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.70.

Shares of KIN stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 219,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,971. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $324.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.11.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, insider Richard Chin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,266,071 shares in the company, valued at $19,012,335.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,730 shares of company stock valued at $971,337. Corporate insiders own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIN. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kindred Biosciences by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 29,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 42,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

