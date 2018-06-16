Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.67.

RE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $258.00 price target (up previously from $247.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up previously from $279.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th.

In related news, Director Roger M. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.58, for a total value of $244,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.53. 251,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $208.81 and a 12 month high of $277.17.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 29th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

