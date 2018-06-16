Everex Tops 1-Day Volume of $350,781.00 (CRYPTO:EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last seven days, Everex has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. Everex has a total market capitalization of $12.01 million and $350,781.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex token can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00011384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Mercatox and Lykke Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003553 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00018302 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015713 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00580764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00243190 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00044659 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00092178 BTC.

About Everex

Everex’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io.

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Tidex, Mercatox, OKEx, HitBTC, Huobi, Binance, Lykke Exchange and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

