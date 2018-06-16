Evergreen Capital Management LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 24,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 25.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lincoln National to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $76.00 price objective on Lincoln National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.77.

In related news, Director Deirdre P. Connelly purchased 1,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $67,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $64.57 and a 12 month high of $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.91.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.