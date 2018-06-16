SunTrust Banks Begins Coverage on Evergy (EVRG)

Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 5th. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Evergy’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. Evergy has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $57.44.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.