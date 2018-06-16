Everus Price Tops $0.0887 on Top Exchanges (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 5:00 AM ET on May 24th. One Everus token can now be bought for $0.0887 or 0.00001369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, C-CEX and Cryptopia. Everus has a total market cap of $12.84 million and $226,747.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everus has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003553 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018451 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015491 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00586541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00236876 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00044963 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00093402 BTC.

Everus Token Profile

Everus was first traded on August 29th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,689,235 tokens. Everus’ official message board is everus.org/news. Everus’ official website is everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everus Token Trading

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

