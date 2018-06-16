Evil Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $217,099.00 (CRYPTO:EVIL)

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, Evil Coin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Evil Coin has a total market capitalization of $217,099.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evil Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Evil Coin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00040902 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014884 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Evil Coin Coin Profile

EVIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 2nd, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin. The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz.

Evil Coin Coin Trading

Evil Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evil Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evil Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Evil Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evil Coin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.