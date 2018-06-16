EVO Payments Inc (EVOP) Director Gregory S. Pope Purchases 50,000 Shares

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Director Gregory S. Pope bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EVO Payments traded up $0.98, hitting $23.00, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,375. EVO Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments International, LLC provides merchant acquisition and payment processing services in North America and Europe. It offers a portfolio of card-present and card-not-present payment solutions for various industry types and business sizes to facilitate merchants accepting credit, debit, prepaid, and other alternative payment types.

