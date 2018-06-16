Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) Major Shareholder Sells $474,500.00 in Stock

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $474,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Advisors L.L.C. Jvl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 11th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 66,129 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $657,983.55.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 141,129 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $1,412,701.29.

On Friday, June 8th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 147,953 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $1,466,214.23.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 160,000 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $1,595,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 25,000 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $238,750.00.

On Thursday, May 31st, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 90,000 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $864,000.00.

On Friday, May 18th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 22,135 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $206,298.20.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 1,444 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $11,840.80.

On Thursday, March 29th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 11,919 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $97,020.66.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 2,926 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $23,612.82.

EPM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,070. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 47,687 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 239,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 78,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPM shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

