EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Short Interest Update

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,066,900 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the May 15th total of 15,439,973 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,933,552 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

EXAS opened at $68.53 on Friday. EXACT Sciences has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 14.86 and a current ratio of 15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -69.22 and a beta of 0.86.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $325,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Wyzga sold 7,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $381,425.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at $565,490.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,204 shares of company stock worth $1,127,639. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,658,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,358,000 after purchasing an additional 126,513 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,831,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,506 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,034,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,049,000 after purchasing an additional 152,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,709,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,945,000 after purchasing an additional 519,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,243,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

